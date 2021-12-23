Guillermo del Toro merely wanted to "tickle the ribs of Konami" with Silent Hill comments

Guillermo del Toro has clarified his comments at The Game Awards earlier this month, saying he merely intended to "tickle the ribs of Konami."

Earlier this month at The Game Awards in L.A., Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro appeared via a pre-recorded message to announce the winner for Best Art Direction. While he was there though, del Toro couldn't resist a sly comment, saying "you know, one franchise I love the art direction in: Silent Hill. I hope we get a new one of those."

This, quite understandably, led to a lot of speculation that del Toro knew something the public didn't with regards to the Silent Hill franchise. However, speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this week, del Toro shot down any speculation that he had inside information on the goings on at Konami with regards to the Silent Hill series.

"No, not at all," said del Toro, when asked if he was working on any Silent Hill-related projects. "It's just one of those things in my life that makes no sense," the director said, commenting on the cancellation of Silent Hills by Konami. "I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami, because I don't understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling."

Del Toro is obviously still hurting over the cancellation of the collaboration between himself, Metal Gear Solid pioneer Hideo Kojima, and The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus. It's a shame that the collaboration between the trio never took place in the Silent Hill universe, but Death Stranding, Kojima's debut venture after splitting from Konami, reunited the trio, with del Toro lending his likeness for a character, and Norman Reedus playing protagonist Sam Porter Bridges.

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding the Silent Hill franchise continue to swirl. Earlier this year, a report claimed that multiple Silent Hill games were currently in production, and would be unveiled next year in 2022. Another rumor even claimed that Hideo Kojima is once again involved with the franchise after Silent Hill' unceremonious cancellation, but so far at least, none of these rumors have been confirmed as legitimate in any way.

