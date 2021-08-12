GTA remastered trilogy reportedly coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, and more in 2021

A GTA remastered trilogy is reportedly coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile devices later this year.

Rumors of a GTA remastered trilogy have been swirling for months, but a new report from Kotaku adds a lot more credibility to the situation. The report claims that Crackdown 2 developer Rockstar Dundee is heading up development on remasters of three classic PS2 games, including Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The report says that the collection will run on Unreal Engine and will blend "new and old graphics," which reminded one Kotaku source of a heavily modded classic GTA game. Apparently, despite some updates to the UI, Rockstar is aiming for remasters that are as faithful to the original games as possible.

The GTA remastered trilogy was reportedly originally planned as bonus goodies to be bundled into the next-gen versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online, but complications relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic changed plans more than once. The collection was then planned for release earlier this year, and is now slated for late October or early November 2021.

Though things are subject to change, and as with any unconfirmed report it's best to take this information as such, today's report suggests that the console versions of the GTA remastered trilogy are being prioritized over the mobile and PC ports, which could be pushed to next year.

Rockstar will reportedly be looking at the success of these remasters as it eyes potential new ports of other games like Red Dead Redemption, but for now the focus is on shipping the GTA trilogy as well as GTA 5's new-gen update.

