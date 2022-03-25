GTA+ is a premium GTA Online subscription exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X

GTA+ is a new premium GTA Online subscription service coming exclusively to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Rockstar announced the GTA Online subscription on Friday, March 25. It's launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 29, and it'll run you $5.99 a month. For that, you get a range of member-exclusive bonus rewards, discounts, and more. Just to start, GTA+ subscribers will receive an exclusive cash incentive of GTA$500,000 every month, deposited straight into your Maze bank account.

GTA+ subscriptions will also give you early access to claim properties in and around Los Santos before they're available to non-members - doing so will unlock gameplay updates you might've missed when they first launched. Members will also have special vehicle upgrades, exclusive discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more every month.

Rockstar also announced all the goodies you'll receive as a GTA+ subscriber for the first month, which runs from March 20 to April 27. Along with the recurring GTA$500,000, members will also be able to buy The Principe Deveste Eight and a complimentary Hao's Special Works upgrade ahead of their official launch, as well as the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch liveries.

In addition, subscribers will have early access to the auto shop located in La Mesa, which will automatically add a bunch of updates from Los Santos Tuners. Plus, if you've already set up an auto shop somewhere else, you'll be able to relocate to La Mesa at no additional charge.

Here's a few other member-exclusive benefits available for the first month, straight from Rockstar's Newswire:

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

