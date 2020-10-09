Green Lantern HBO Max series on the way

A Green Lantern original series is coming to HBO Max, reports TH R .

The show will focus on Earth-based Lanterns Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Guy Gardner, and Alan Scott (Earth's first Green Lantern introduced in the 1940s comics). Fan-favorite alien Lantern Kilowog will be included, as will Sinestro, the Lantern-turned-villain. The Lantern series will be split into 10, one-hour episodes, and will reportedly span decades and galaxies.

Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) will be the showrunner and will co-write the first episode with Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of tomorrow), who also wrote for the 2011 Green Lantern film starring Ryan Reynolds. The series will be produced by another 2011 Green Lantern alum - Greg Berlanti, who is producing alongside Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti is also behind Arrow, The Flash, Doom Patrol, and other prolific TV series.

Despite Green Lantern's middling performance in the box office, THR reports the series is being seen "as a way to course correct and re-introduce one of the longest-lasting names in superhero comics." That's probably why Hal Jordan, the main character from the Green Lantern film, won't be in this series. THR suggests this may be the most expensive TV show Berlanti has helmed yet.

The series could begin production as early as mid 2021. Stay tuned, as we'll bring you any new Green Lantern news as soon as it breaks.