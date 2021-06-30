Greedfall PS5 upgrade not available to players who claimed from PS Plus

The Greedfall PS5 upgrade for the game will not work for versions that were claimed with PS Plus earlier this year, developer Spiders has announced.

The PS Plus version of Greedfall was part of PlayStation's January Games with Gold promotion alongside Maneater and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. However, if you were looking to use that to play on the enhanced PS5 version of the game, you sadly might be a little disappointed.

Developer Spiders confirmed the news on Twitter by responding to a fan, saying: "The free version obtained by the PS+ subscription is not eligible for the free upgrade to the PS5 version."

The enhancements for the PS5 version of Greedfall were recently outlined by the developer, and players can expect a decent bump in performance to the game. Improved visuals, faster loading, and 4K 60FPS are all the headliners for the new version.

The update is set to land today and is free for Xbox One and PS4 owners, outside of those that claimed the game in the aforementioned deal. Whilst owners of the PS Plus version have had no luck, Game Pass members will get the benefits. So, if you are on Xbox Series X, every version of the game should be available for you.

However, the game isn't just getting a new performance enhancement. Today, a new DLC for the game will be landing too which will put players in a world of intrigue. The DeVespe Conspiracy description says it will have you exploring a new part of the island as you "navigate a web of, lies, manipulation, and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power."

This is not the first time we've seen PS Plus version owners get the short straw. This limitation was also true of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which came to PS Plus in March. Those who claimed that were also not eligible for the recent Intergrade version of the game either.

