Grab a Google Home Mini for only $25/£24 during Prime Day

Amongst all the Amazon Prime Day game deals blossoming on this, the apex of midsummer dealsmageddon, are a bunch of very tempting sales on all sorts of random home electronics. Not to be outdone by Amazon's tireless engine of online retailing, Walmart is launching its own summer sale event. Amongst the detritus is a pretty great discount on the Google Home Mini - it's currently only $25.

Google Home Mini | $25 (save $24)

Google's adorable digital assistant/Bluetooth speaker combo is on sale at Walmart for a ridiculously low price. If you've held out this long but are intrigued by the digital assistant revolution, or just need a cheap, quality speaker for your office/bedroom, grab it before it goes back to double the price.View Deal

Google Home Mini | £24 (save £25)

Currys is running a similar sale on the Home Mini in the UK, slashing the price by more than 50% in its own attempt to counterprogam against Prime Day. View Deal

The Home Mini is the cheapest way to hook into Google's smart home ecosystem (especially at this price), and also serves as a capable Bluetooth speaker and digital assistant. It's Google Home shrunk down into an adorable little marshmallow of sophisticated electronics, and while it might not deliver the room filling sound of its older sibling, it's a perfect companion for your desk or shelf.

If you're in the market for a cheap, high quality digital assistant (or you already have a budding smart home ecosystem and need a brain to attach it to), this is a pretty irresistible deal. It's also perfect as the center of a family of Chromecast-enabled devices, though at this price it's a pretty easy sale as just a Bluetooth speaker. And for our UK readers, Currys is offering a similar price cut, knocking the Mini down to just £24.

If you're looking to fill out the rest of your home office with some great kit, check out our best gaming PC roundup, or for a more portable option, bop on over to our best gaming laptop guide.