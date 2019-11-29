Grab a Christmas bargain! Last-minute Black Friday UK game deals that are too good to miss

The Black Friday game deals 2019 are coming to an end, or at least morphing into their final form ahead of Cyber Monday - and you don't want to risk missing out on a killer console deal, cheap game or cut-price accessory. For example, you can nab Pokemon: Shield on Nintendo Switch for an amazing £36.99 at Currys, which might just save Christmas for a loved one - or indeed, yourself. To save you panic flicking through major retailer websites, or scrolling through giant lists, we've compiled a much smaller, to-the-point, list of the absolute best bargains still available as we type late on Black Friday evening. And without further ado…
- Nintendo Switch Lite console £179
(was £198)- The new portable-only version of Nintendo's amazing console has an amazing £19 discount on Amazon, available in Turquoise, Gray or Yellow.
- PS4 Slim + Call of Duty Modern Warfare £199 - The 500GB console with one of 2019's best shooters. A total bargain.
- God of War PS4 game £9.99
(was £29.99)- One of the generation's best action adventure games (maybe the best) for less than a tenner.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + Rage 2 + Turtle Beach Recon 70X White Gaming Headset only £199.99 - WOW.
- Razer Death Adder Elite gaming mouse for £35
(was £69.99)- Our favourite gaming mouse at almost half-price.
- Logitech 7.1 Surround Sound Headset only £44.99
(was £104.99)- A laughably small price for a fantastic headset, ideal for the Fortnite fan in your life.
- Nintendo Switch console + Labo variety kit now £279.99 - The enhanced battery version of the classic Switch console normally retails for £279, so you're effectively getting the Labo kit (a series of great mini-games played with cardboard controllers you make yourself) for free. A sure-fire Christmas day winner.
- DualShock 4 Controller for £34.99
(was £49.99)- Be honest, you need a spare.
