Gorillaz GTA 5 music video brings the party to Los Santos

The latest Gorillaz music video, The Valley of the Pagan’s ft. Beck, takes place within GTA 5.

The music video shows the cartoon band inside a car driving around GTA 5’s Los Santos, and it appears that the whole music video was shot using the different GTA 5 vehicle camera angles that you can use in the game.

Featured in the video are many memorable locations from GTA 5 as the Gorillaz drive around the city, such as the iconic Vinewood sign, Del Perro Pier, and Vespucci Beach. Also in the video is the recognisable iFruit phone from the GTA universe, where collaborator and singer/songwriter, Beck, can be seen.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

The new music video is part of Gorillaz's year-long Song Machine project where they release lots of collaborations with other artists, with The Valley of the Pagan’s being Episode 8 in the collection. This isn’t the only video game themed music video Gorillaz have released either. Episode 5 of Song Machine was called PAC-MAN and featured the Gorillaz playing the game on a retro arcade machine. Could we be seeing more video game collaborations in the future now that we’ve seen GTA 5 as well?

GTA 5 was released in 2013 and is Rockstar’s best selling game of all time, shipping over 135 million copies since its launch. Rockstar has also recently revealed which games will be backwards compatible on the PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 .