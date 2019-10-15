Google Stadia finally has an official release date

It's finally happening - Google Stadia will start arriving on doorsteps on November 19. If you preordered the Founder's Edition, the bundles will start arriving that day, and if you were fast enough to get it, you'll be able to play games starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST/ 5pm BST.

The Founder's Edition, which sold out across the UK and Europe back in September, includes a Chromecast Ultra, a Stadia controller, three months of Stadia Pro, and Destiny 2: The Collection. For those who missed out on the Founder's Edition pre-order and had to order the Stadia Premiere Edition instead, it appears that the bundles will ship in the order in which the pre-orders were received, according to the official Google blog post . That likely means the Premiere Editions will ship out after the Founder's Editions.

Back in September, Google's director for games Jack Buser told GamesRadar + that the Founder's Edition would be replaced in EU stores by the Premiere Edition. But now it looks like they restored their stock, as the Founder's Edition is currently available for pre-order on the Google store . If you want to snag it, now is the time, but keep in mind, you'll likely get your Stadia after November 19. A base edition of the Stadia will release sometime in 2020.

The announcement was also made on the official Stadia Twitter account, along with a video that acts as a quick guide for those who aren't clear on what the Google Stadia actually is. Check it out below.

Mark your calendars! Stadia will start arriving November 19.Need a quick guide on what exactly Stadia is? We got you covered. Become an expert in all things Stadia just in time for launch. pic.twitter.com/iwbCQiJ0CHOctober 15, 2019