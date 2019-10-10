Stadia could have games "running faster and feel more responsive" than a console, says Google

Google Stadia's vice president of engineering has said that Stadia could potentially run games faster than a local machine.

Speaking to Edge magazine in Issue 338, Majd Bakar has said that "in a year or two," Stadia could potentially "have games running faster and feel more responsive in the cloud… regardless of how powerful the local machine is."

Edge's cover feature this month takes a behind-the-scenes look at how Google Stadia is looking to 'transform the entire games industry'. One thing they discovered is how the cloud-based platform will use a new concept known as "Negative Latency" which enables it to set up a game with a buffer of predicated latency between the player and server.

Alongside using a super-fast framerate to predict a player's button pressing ahead of them pressing it, the latency could "help a game feel more responsive" than "a console game running locally at 30fps."

The feature also takes a look at how multiplayer is set to be affected by Stadia and cloud gaming.

"[We're past] the old limits of 64 players and the difficult problems of replication and keeping what you're seeing in sync with with what I'm seeing," Stadia's vice president of content Jade Raymond tells Edge, "We're exploring games with thousands and thousands of players at once."

Raymond also goes into detail about how Stadia could potentially open up the current limitations on game worlds. It'll be interesting to see just how or if Google's cloud-based platform will change the way games are played. One thing's for sure, Stadia has the potential to really shake up the games industry in future.

