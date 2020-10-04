Godfall isn't a "service game" even though it requires an always-on internet connection

Godfall developer Counterplay Games has confirmed that players will need an always-on internet connection in order to play the upcoming game.

Responding to a question from a fan on Twitter, the official Godfall account confirmed that a note on the Sony website that stated "Online Play [is] required" was accurate, but insisted that while it "does require an internet connection to play", "Godfall is not a [live] service game".

Godfall is not a service game, but does require an internet connection to play.October 2, 2020

The news has chiefly been met with disappointment on social media, with some fans insisting that any game that requires an "always-on" connection is indeed a live service game, and others saying they will no longer be picking up the game when it launches next month (thanks, VG24/7 ).

ICYMI, Godfall has gone gold, making it one of the first upcoming PS5 games to publicly lock in its progress and prepare for manufacturing.

As Connor explained at the time, Counterplay Games shared the news on its official Twitter account a couple of weeks back, the day after Godfall was confirmed to be a PS5 launch game . It's an especially momentous occasion since the team was working on Godfall from home - an arrangement which has led to delays for many projects.

"Going gold" means the developers have locked in the content for the initial version of the game: the game as it stands at this moment is what will be sent to manufacturers and pressed onto Blu-ray discs.