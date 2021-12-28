God of War Ragnarok's release date may have been listed in Sony's PSN database

An update to the PlayStation database has given us our first clue as to when we might finally be able to play God of War Ragnarok … well. Maybe.

While very possibly a placeholder date – which means we can only take this information with a massive (and cynical) dollop of salt for now – PlayStation Game Size asserts a database update intimates the highly-anticipated sequel will release on September 30, 2022.

🚨 According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxCDecember 27, 2021

A September release – or, in the very least, a Q3 or Q4 2022 one – would certainly make sense in the run-up to next year's holiday fervor, but given how generously the industry employs placeholder dates, it certainly isn't set in stone until Sony Santa Monica and/or Sony itself confirms it… and even then, with the ongoing pandemic still impacting studios all over the world, there's a further chance production may slip again, of course (thanks, PSU).

God of War Ragnarok - yes, the rumors were right, that was indeed the name - was the big finale of the PlayStation September showcase, giving us a meaty trailer packed with action from not only Kratos and Atreus but their friends and foes, too. For more – including all the information on everything else we know so far – head on over to our God of War Raganrok guide .

No, God of War Ragnarok isn't a PS5 exclusive, but it is PlayStation exclusive, with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst recently confirming that the next God of War game is releasing on PS4 as well as PS5.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that," PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them."

ICYMI, Sony's latest studio acquisition is Valkyrie Entertainment , a co-development specialist which has contributed to the God of War franchise among many other games.