PlayStation Studios adds God of War co-developer Valkyrie Entertainment to its ranks

Sony's latest studio acquisition is Valkyrie Entertainment, a co-development specialist which has contributed to the God of War franchise among many other games.

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst announced the purchase via Twitter, saying that Valkyrie's order of business as part of the company is "making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises." Before this news, Valkyrie's latest announcement was the news that it was helping out with development on God of War: Ragnarok, continuing a similar arrangement it had on God of War 2018.

Though it has worked with PlayStation Studios in the past - and will clearly do quite a bit more of it in the future - Valkyrie Entertainment's portfolio also includes work with Xbox Game Studios on Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, and State of Decay 2. It also created its own base-building strategy game called Guns Up, which was released on PC and PS4 in 2015 and published by Sony.

Valkyrie joins a growing list of first-party developers at PlayStation Studios, with other acquisitions from just this year including Returnal developer Housemarque , Demon's Souls remake studio Bluepoint , PC port specialists Nixxes , and the linked purchases of Playroom and The Persistence dev Firesprite and its frequent collaborator Fabrik .

As the scale of big-budget video games grows ever larger, both Sony and Microsoft are putting big money behind growing their in-house studios. We'll keep an eye out for even more high-profile acquisitions in the future.

