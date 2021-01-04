God of War 2018 prequel comic gets March release date

God of War: Fallen God #1, the first comic book in a prequel miniseries to the 2018 video game, is releasing March 10.

To note, this is separate from the God of War prequel comic from the same writer and artist in 2018. Acting as a narrative bridge between 2010's God of War 3 and the 2018 reboot, God of War: Fallen God was announced earlier in the year. "Can a man ever be free of his past? Can the tides of time ever wash away the bloody sands of sin? Or do transpired trespasses permanently and inescapably stain one's soul?", reads the official description from publisher Dark Horse.

The story picks up after Kratos kills Zeus at the end of God of War 3, detailing his subsequent escape from Greece as he reels from the implications of his actions. It sounds like God of War: Fallen God's main antagonist is Kratos himself, as the Ghost of Sparta "rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable--himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness."

The first issue in the Fallen God series was originally set for release in June, but like a lot of things planned for a 2020 release, things were delayed. With a firm release date now in sight, it looks like we're just weeks away from finally figuring out what happened to Kratos immediately following the events of God of War 3.

God of War: Fallen God #1 will be available for $3.99 when it launches via Dark Horse.

