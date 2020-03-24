New God of War comic series will fill in the gaps leading up to Kratos' PS4 adventure

We're finally going to find out how Kratos left Greece thanks a new comic book series.

Acting as a prequel to 2018's God of War, the recently announced series (thanks ComicBook.com) is designed to fill in the gaps between God of War 3 and Sony Santa Monica's semi-rebooted PS4 exclusive.

Published by Dark Horse Comics, God of War: Fallen God is being written by Chris Roberson (iZombie, God of War), with art drawn by Tony Parker (God of War, This Damned Band).

"God of War: Fallen God follows Kratos after conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena," reads Dark Horse's official plot synopsis.

"Believing himself to be finally free of his bondage, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites

madness."

The first issue in the story is set to release on June 24, with pre-order details to follow, though it's not clear exactly how many issues the series will run for. In the meantime, recent Sony Santa Monica job listings suggest a God of War sequel is already in the works at the PlayStation studio, presumably for Sony's next gen console, the PS5, which is scheduled to release later this year.

Perhaps the upcoming comic book will tell us more about where Kratos could be heading next...

