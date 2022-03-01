Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude is a free visual novel out today

PlayStation fans can download Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude for free from today.

Available on both PS4 and PS5, this visual novel introduces you to Ghostwire: Tokyo's paranormal world. Here you’ll join KK and his team of supernatural detectives as they attempt to uncover the truth behind a strange disappearance.

As KK, you’ll have to choose how you interact with others to piece together events as you delve deeper into a dark and sinister mystery. The accompanying trailer doesn’t give much away, but it does showcase the same eerie imagery and shadowy setting that we’ve seen from the main game. Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude will also be playable on PC for - completely free - starting from March 8th.

The events introduced here will undoubtedly also add some backstory to the characters we’ll meet in Ghostwire: Tokyo when it launches at the end of the month. The game promises some high-octane otherworldly encounters as you wield powerful magic to overcome a threat that’s caused the population of Tokyo to vanish and be replaced by evil spirits known as Visitors.

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches for PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25th. Those who can’t wait to get in on the ethereal action can pre-order the Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation store to gain early access from March 22nd. And if you’re opting to play on PC, the game will take up just 20GB of your valuable storage space.

For more on Ghostwire: Tokyo, check out our preview, where we describe the game as a ghostbusting adventure that glows with modern magic.