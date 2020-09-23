Ghostrunner brings hack and slash action to the Nintendo Switch next month

Slick cyberpunk-looking thriller Ghostrunner is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month.

You'll be able to play Ghostrunner on the go next month on Tuesday, October 27. This actually means the Nintendo Switch version of the game is launching alongside the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game on the same date.

Y̲o̲u̲r̲ N̲i̲n̲t̲e̲n̲d̲o̲ S̲w̲i̲t̲c̲h̲ collection is about to get a lot more ...dangerous. See for yourself in the new Ghostrunner trailer and get it in the N̅i̅n̅t̅e̅n̅d̅o̅ G̅a̅m̅e̅ S̅t̅o̅r̅e̅ o̅n̅ O̅c̅t̅o̅b̅e̅r̅ 2̅7̅!̅#BeGhostrunner pic.twitter.com/xqK6xCbDtvSeptember 23, 2020

You can actually play Ghostrunner right now. There's a new demo for the game available today on the digital show floor of the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online, and there'll also be a new demo debuting for PC players on September 29.

While Cyberpunk 2077 isn't coming to the Nintendo Switch, but this game with a pretty similar vibe is. If you're unfamiliar with Ghostrunner, it's a rapid first-person action game, where you're equipped with nothing but a katana and put through various combat gauntlets in a futuristic cityscape.

I remember Ghostrunner arguably stealing the spotlight from other, bigger games when it was revealed last year in June 2019. It looked incredibly stylish and fast-paced, with bloodthirsty combat melding together seamlessly with platforming sections, and it'll be an incredibly impressive feat if developer One More Level can maintain the combat fidelity on the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

It looks a whole lot like Cyberpunk 2077, but One More Level definitely doesn't see CD Projekt Red's RPG as a competitor. When we spoke to the developer last year, they said they were drawing from a wealth of pop culture ideas, as well as detailing how Ghostrunner is a natural evolution of their past game God's Trigger.

Ghostrunner launches on the Nintendo Switch next month on October 27.