Get this stunning The Last of Us 2 dynamic PS4 theme for free

On the heels of new information on the hour-long The Last of Us 2 PAX East demo , today Naughty Dog released a free dynamic PS4 theme for the upcoming post-apocalyptic sequel. You don't need to pre-order the game or purchase any fancy editions to claim this theme. Just redeem one of the following codes in the PlayStation Store (via Wario64 ):

North and South America: 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3

Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Middle East, Africa, India: 9DEK-PKNG-N445

We've tested both codes in different regions, and they're legit. All you need to do is redeem them, then activate the theme under the "Themes" tab of your PS4 settings.

This theme is dynamic, so it features changing backgrounds, minimal but atmospheric music, and some light animations. By day, the theme turns your PS4's background into an animated still of a sun-dappled Ellie resting by a tree and playing her iconic guitar as spores drift lazily through the woods around her. At night, the image changes to show Ellie hiding behind a tree and clutching a machete, with three torch- and axe-wielding goons hunting for her. That's The Last of Us 2 for you. Staggeringly gorgeous greenery one moment, white-knuckle manslaughter the next. Here's a shot of the nighttime version:

(Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

If you don't want to wait until nightfall (or daybreak, depending on your time zone) to check out the other half of the theme, you can just adjust your PS4's clock via the "Date and Time" tab of the settings. Flipping your clock from AM to PM ought to do the trick.