Get an RTX 3050 now with these ace Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Black Friday gaming laptop deals have been brilliant at getting us access to RTX cards right now, rather than struggling with individual graphics cards deals. In the US, Amazon has the Acer Nitro 5 for $684.99 (was $834.99). That's a saving of $155, and the laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 15.6-inch 144HZ FHD display, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

For the UK crowd, Amazon has an £849 Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a free headset, mouse, and mousepad, so you're ready to go from the moment that package arrives. There's also an ASUS TUF F15 for £699.99 (was £849.99), which comes with an Intel i5-11440H CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

You'll find more information on these offers just below, as well as plenty more Black Friday gaming laptop sales further down the page.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3050 | $839.99 $684.99 at Amazon

Save $155 - An excellent laptop with great specs, with the RTX 3050 GPU complimented by an Intel i5-10300H processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ FHD display.



ASUS TUF F15 with RTX 3050 | £849.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - A chunky discount on this top-notch gaming laptop. It offers a 144Hz FHD 15.6-inch display accompanied by an Intel i5-11400H CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.



Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3050 | £849.99 at Amazon

Not technically a saving on the laptop itself, but rather a great gaming bundle. With the Acer Nitro 5 (Intel i5-11400H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD 144HZ display), you also get an Acer gaming headset, mouse, and mousepad included.



