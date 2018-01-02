Get £100 off an Xbox One X when you buy with any 4K TV at Currys TODAY ONLY

If you've been stuck in that 'is it worth getting a Xbox One X without a 4K TV?' loop for a while, then here's a solution: get an Xbox One X with a 4K TV and save £100 in the process from Currys.

The deal's valid for any 4K TV by adding a Xbox One X your basket with it, and using the code XBOX100 at checkout. Obviously there's a ton of TV's to choose from so you might want to check our list of the best 4K TVs you can buy for gaming , to help make a choice. The one in the offer below is just a suggestion (although it is one of the best value 4K TVs around).

The offer expires 02/01/2018, so get a move on.