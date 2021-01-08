Genshin Impact Lost Riches event gets you a free Mini Seelie pet

The Genshin Impact Lost Riches event starting today not only rewards materials and Primogems, but also a tiny Mini Seelie pet that follows you around.

The Lost Riches event is now live on all servers and will run until Friday, January 22 at 4am server time, so aim to grab all the rewards on or before Thursday, January 21. To start the event, head to the Stone Gate where Mondstadt borders Liyue and talk to Ulman.

You'll receive Ulman's treasure book and a temporary Mini Seelie. Equip the Mini Seelie from the gadget tab of your inventory and then open the event details tab for the Lost Riches event. Two treasure locations will be marked each day of the event, and you'll need to collect all the Iron Coins in one area before moving to the next. The first location is the Falcon Coast on the east side of Mondstadt, so head there with your Mini Seelie equipped and activate it once you enter the marked area.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Your Mini Seelie will glow brighter as you get close to buried treasure, and when you're nearly on top of it, the treasure spots will be marked with a beacon of light. You can see this in action in the image above. Collect all the buried treasure in each location to gather Iron Coins and unlock the next area.

Iron Coins are the currency used in the Lost Riches event shop, and you'll need 280 of them to purchase a permanent Mini Seelie pet of your own. You can choose from a blue, pink, and gold Mini Seelie, but like starter Pokemon, you can only take one of the three, so choose wisely.

You can also purchase up to 200,000 mora, 20 blue weapon crystals, 10 purple character XP cards, and 300 Primogems from the Lost Riches event shop. You'll need 760 Iron Coins to totally buy out the Lost Riches event shop, which should be easy to do if you clear out all the treasure areas every day. I was able to clear the first area in a few minutes, so that shouldn't be difficult.