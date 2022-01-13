The Genshin Impact Divine Bridle and the Hyperion’s Dirge World Quest is all that stands between you and completing the Phaethon’s Syrtos Quest. Unfortunately, finding the Divine Bridle is one of the hardest things to do in Enkanomiya. Not just because you’ll have to figure out what it is, how to get it, and where to find the ‘three offerings’, but also because you’ll have to complete three difficult combat challenges.

To help you out, here’s all you need to know about the Divine Bridle and the Hyperion’s Dirge World Quest.

How to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

During the Phaethon’s Syrtos World Quest, the NPC called Clymene will ask you to bring her the ‘Divine Bridle’, without much further explanation. You can only get this item by completing the Hyperion’s Dirge World Quest, which can be started separately.

In case you haven’t started either questline yet, you can do so after you finish every Enkanomiya introductory quest (from ‘The Still Water’s Flow’ to ‘The Entrance of Tokoyo’).

How to find Aberaku’s Secret Room in Enkanomiya

To start Hyperion’s Dirge, you need to find Aberaku, the quest-giver. He’s located just beneath Dainichi Mikoshi. Teleport to the middle of the island, turn west and go one level lower (one staircase). Then face the center of the island again, and you’ll see an open room with two Ruin Guards, a chest, and two torches.

Defeat the Ruin Guards and light the torches with Pyro to gain access to the Secret Room. You’ll find Aberaku inside. Remember that he’s one of Enkanomiya’s ghosts, so you need to turn to ‘Evernight’ to see him. Just speak to him to start Hyperion’s Dirge.

Key Sigils needed to obtain the Divine Bridle

To proceed with this quest, you’ll need a total of 15 Key Sigils to summon Aberaku (five in each offering location). Those Sigils come in four different shapes. If you already found most of the Key Sigils in our location guide [link], then you probably have enough of them already. If not, visit the nearby Sigil locations as indicated on the map.

Key Sigil type one (blue): you need four of these.

you need four of these. Key Sigil type two (yellow): four.

four. Key Sigil type three (green): four.

four. Key Sigil type four (red): three.

Find the three offering locations in Enkanomiya

Now that you’ve got the Key Sigils, it’s time to recover Aberaku’s lost memories. As the quest won’t tell you where to go, visit the locations on our map. You’ll find a circle of rocks, surrounded by bright blue symbols (the Seals).

The process is the same for every offering location: offer the Key Sigils to the Seals on the five stones, and you’ll summon Aberaku.

Speak with Aberaku to start the ‘Spirit Trial’ combat challenge. Beware that the Spirit Trials are difficult, especially the ‘Narrow Inquiry’. Here are some tips to complete them.

Spirit Trial one: Serpent’s Heart Inquiry

Regardless of the enemy type, it’s always a good idea to use Attack-boosting food and potions. As all three challenges are quite short, you can choose to only heal with food as opposed to healing or shielding with character abilities (the timer will pause as you open your bag). Finally, you should try to fill up your Energy bar before starting the challenge, so you can use your Elemental Burst attacks right away.

During the first Spirit Trial, Serpent’s Heart Inquiry, you need to defeat an Electro, a Hydro, and a Pyro Abyss Mage. You have one minute.

Make sure you have a DPS character to oppose each Abyss Mage’s Elemental type (a varied team, in other words).

to oppose each Abyss Mage’s Elemental type (a varied team, in other words). Your first priority is to get the shields down . Use Elemental damage (as opposed to physical), with characters like Tartaglia, Ganyu, or Fischl. If you have them, a character with a large area-of-effect Swirl attack (like Kazuha) would be best.

. Use Elemental damage (as opposed to physical), with characters like Tartaglia, Ganyu, or Fischl. If you have them, a character with a large area-of-effect Swirl attack (like Kazuha) would be best. Bennett’s attack bonus is very helpful here.

Spirit Trial two: The Narrow Inquiry

Next, there’s the Narrow Inquiry. You’ll face three Primordial Bathysmal Vishaps (Hydro Element) and you only have 30 seconds.

If you get hit by the Cleansing Shower attack (shooting a Hydro orb), your Energy will drain. Be wary of this, as not being able to use your Burst attacks in a 30-second challenge is a pretty big problem. If your Energy bar is full, try to use the Burst attack immediately.

(shooting a Hydro orb), your Energy will drain. Be wary of this, as not being able to use your Burst attacks in a 30-second challenge is a pretty big problem. If your Energy bar is full, try to use the Burst attack immediately. Primordial Bathysmal Vishaps have a high resistance against Hydro and Physical damage. Elemental DPS characters with a Freezing ability (like Ayaka or Chongyun) would be great against them though.

Elemental DPS characters with a Freezing ability (like Ayaka or Chongyun) would be great against them though. Other useful allies would be characters like Xiao (main DPS), Xiangling (passive DPS), or Bennett (Attack Support).

Spirit Trial three: The Temple Inquiry

Finally, there’s the Temple Inquiry. You’ll have to defeat a large Rockfond Rifthound (Geo Element) and two Rockfond Rifthounds Whelps within one minute.

Rifthounds deal Corrosion damage, which will cause your characters to gradually lose HP. Using a shield won’t stop this, so bring a healer.

which will cause your characters to gradually lose HP. Using a shield won’t stop this, so bring a healer. If you attack the Rockfond Rifthounds with Ge o, their attacks become fiercer but their Geo Resistance decreases. Try using a Geo team with Gorou and Noelle if you have them.

o, their attacks become fiercer but their Geo Resistance decreases. Try using a Geo team with Gorou and Noelle if you have them. Try petrifying or freezing them. Zhongli’s Elemental Burst or a Eula and Mona combo would work great. If you have to rely on four-star characters, try a perma-freeze setup with Barbara and Chongyun.

How to use the Divine Bridle

With the three offerings in your pocket, return to the room where you first found Aberaku on Dainichi Mikoshi. Place the offerings on the stone pillars, then use the Phase Gate to fly all the way up to the roof of the giant tower. Speak to Aberaku again to (finally!) obtain the Divine Bridle.

All there’s left to do is go back to Clymene and tell her all about it!

