Game Builder Garage players are already reconstructing classic Nintendo games

Game Builder Garage is already being used to recreate classic Nintendo games.

If you weren't aware, Nintendo just launched Game Builder Garage last week on Friday, June 11, allowing players to create whatever games they could possibly imagine, entirely on their Nintendo Switch. Some players are using this to recreate some classic Nintendo games, such as Mario Kart, which you can see in the particular recreation seen just below.

GAME ID: G 001 X6H M41 Controls:A-accelerateZR/B-driftL/R-toggle racerHAVE FUN!!!#GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/h9ZvCOj7CkJune 12, 2021 See more

If you were wondering how long it'd take before an Earthbound tribute popped up through Game Builder Garage, the answer is roughly three days. Just below, you can see the same user rebuilding Earthbound's Ness, moving around in perfect pixelated detail. We might never get a Mother 3 localization, but it looks like we will get fan-made attempts at reviving the series.

#GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/NvZ8upSezKJune 14, 2021 See more

Elsewhere, there's other, slightly less famed Nintendo games being remade in Game Builder Garage. Just below, for example, you can see that someone's actually managed to remake the "Ball" game from Nintendo's Game & Watch accessory, and they've even provided a diagram to detail the button prompts for their remake.

For my first project in #GameBuilderGarage I've taken another go at recreating the Game & Watch game "Ball". Try it out for yourself!Game ID: G 008 JD0 GJRProgrammer: P 008 W5L GBY#NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/qD9j28kTxJJune 11, 2021 See more

Elsewhere, there are already plenty of creations that aren't based on Nintendo's own catalogue. Just below, you can see that someone's actually managed to recreate P.T.'s famed hallway in Game Builder Garage, complete with Lisa, the demonic figure that follows you around everywhere throughout the demo.

Obligatory PT remake in #GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitchyou can play it yourself here: "G 002 XG2 9WT" pic.twitter.com/Tph7LQrncMJune 11, 2021 See more

Game Builder Garage is out right now on the Nintendo Switch, and if this set of offerings are anything to go by, it's already turning out to be pretty impressive. Note that to play any of the levels above, you'll have to enter the code supplied by the creator themselves. This is unfortunately the only way to play someone else's creation in Nintendo's new game, as the game itself doesn't enable you to manually search for other players's creations.

