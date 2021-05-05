Nintendo announces Game Builder Garage for aspiring programmers

Nintendo has announced Game Builder Garage, a new programming game launching on Switch June 11 for $30.

If you are into designing games, you've probably heard of Dreams on PS4, but Game Builder Garage looks like a more beginner-friendly take on the programming genre, of course complete with all sorts of distinctly Nintendo eccentricities.

"For anyone who has always wanted to make their own video games, Game Builder Garage is the perfect place to start," says Nintendo exec Nick Chavez. "Through the use of guided lessons and memorable Nodon characters, Game Builder Garage helps make creating video games just as much fun as playing them!"

Game Builder Garage includes two distinct modes. Lesson Mode is a guided tutorial that walks you through the process of designing 7 pre-defined games, including tag, a racing game, and a maze game with motion controls.

Then there's Free Programming mode, which lets you run hog wild with the tools and skills if you've learned. It isn't clear just how extensive Game Builder Garage's toolbox is, but the above trailer shows some pretty basic stuff like assigning actions to the directional pad and customizing obstacles.

Like Super Mario Maker, you can share your creations with friends locally or over the internet, and you can check out other folks' games in the same space. You can also go into Free Programming mode on other people's games if you want to see how they pulled something off.

Finally, to simulate the feeling of building a game on a PC, you can plug a mouse into your Switch dock's USB port and navigate the software that way. Don't get too excited though, as there's no mention of keyboard support in the press release.

