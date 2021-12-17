Chris Claremont returns to his X-Men heyday in new 2022 title

When it comes to the X-Men, no creator is as synonymous with the mutant team's adventures than writer Chris Claremont, who shepherded the X-Men in their core title and numerous spin-offs from 1975 till 1991 - and in March of 2022, he returns (alongside artist Syd Kotian) to the X-Men franchise for a new title starring Gambit .

No further details of the new Gambit title's plot have been revealed, but the series is scheduled to kick off just as the X-Men line is entering its upcoming 'Destiny of X' era in March and April.

Multiple titles have been announced for 'Destiny of X' so far, including Knights of X, a new title picking up where Gambit's previous team, Excalibur, left off in its recent series finale, with Gambit himself shown in preview art for the new Knights of X title.

Gambit was created way back in 1990's Uncanny X-Men Annual #14, created by Claremont himself alongside artist Jim Lee, with artist Mike Collins drawing the interiors for Gambit's actual first appearance.

Gambit #1 cover by Whilce Portacio & Alex Sinclair (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A master thief (and master heartbreaker) Gambit has often been a, pun completely intended, wildcard for the X-Men, as well as a fan-favorite thanks to his prominent role in X-Men: The Animated Series and his long, fraught romance with Rogue.

In the current Krakoa era of the X-Men, Gambit and Rogue have managed to get married and maintain a stable relationship, while also joining the most recent incarnation of the team Excalibur.

Gambit has struck out on his own before, with multiple starring limited series and even ongoing titles under his own name over the years.

Judging by the art from Whilce Portacio which depicts Gambit alongside a de-aged Storm, which pays homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #266, his first appearance in the main X-Men title, the story will flash back to Gambit's earliest days with the team. Interestingly, Portacio himself drew that issue way back in 1990.

Marvel has recently announced a series of similar flashback titles, including the upcoming Venom: Lethal Protector, which pair classic creators with their most well-known characters, set in the era contemporary to their original run.

Marvel Comics promises more information coming soon - likely when the publisher's full March 2022 solicitations arrive later this month here on Newsarama.

