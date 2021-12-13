How did Venom become Venom? Find out in the new prequel series Lethal Protector

Prepare for a 'Venom: Year One' style story in 2022, from the character's co-creator David Michelinie, called Venom: Lethal Protector.

(Yes, that's right - the same name the first Venom series in 1993 went by - also written by Michelinie.)

Working with artist Ivan Fiorelli, Michelinie is turning back the clock to when Eddie Brock was a despondent newspaper reporter first crossing paths with the symbiote that would become Venom.

Venom: Lethal Protector #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Getting to do a multi-issue story with the original Venom was like sitting down to dinner with an old friend - who wants to eat your brain for dessert!” Michelinie says in the announcement. "It was both fun and exciting, and I hope people enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it."

According to Marvel, Venom: Lethal Protector isn't just a trip down memory lane, but a hint at "what's to come in his future!"

Michelinie and Todd McFarlane created Venom in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, picking up from when Spider-Man brought the symbiote back from Battleworld during the original Secret Wars event. The symbiote attempted to subvert Peter Parker to his will, but after the hero was able to resist the sinister urges, the sludgy alien monster found a more pliable host in Eddie Brock.

The new Venom: Lethal protector is part of a growing number of flashback series Marvel is currently publishing such as X-Men Legends, Maestro: World War M, and Ben Reilly: Spider-Man.

Venom: Lethal Protector #1 (of 5) goes on sale on March 23, 2022.