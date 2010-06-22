Gallery: New Xbox 360 arrives even smaller and glossier than we realized

8.4 seconds. That's how long it tookour new, super-shiny 360 to end up covered in fingerprints. But that may just be from all the cuddling. Is it a radical redesign? Actually, yes. Is it smaller than we thought, despite the fact that we literally stood eight inches from it after the Microsoft press event? Amazingly, that's a yes too. Are you the type of console junkie who likes to see pictures of consoles compared in size to other consoles? Great! Here you go.



Above: About $1200 at current market prices - thoughyou can only findtheOG 360 and PS3used these days. Click the image to see the full size version



Above: Here we see the new beauty next to the original design head on...



Above: ... and horizontal. Or, as Chris calls it, "Missionary Style"...Click the image to see the full size version



Above: Here's the side view. Note the highly reflective surface, the artfully creased side paneland the massive vents.Click the image to see the full size version



Above: And here's the "Comin' right atcha!" foreshortened angle. Where's the hard drive? It's internal now (but still replaceable, we're promised). Click the image to see the full size version



Above: Smaller console, smaller power brick.Click the image to see the full size version



Above: The back panel, complete with more USB ports and a crazy new power connector



Above: "Two oldenemies both got facelifts and then found one another again to rekindle their heated rivalry". Caption for this picture, or John Woo script? Click the image to see the full size version



Above: The controller seems to have just gotten a palette swap, with all the formerly gray parts going black and theGuide button getting chromed out.Click the image to see the full size version

Jun 21, 2010