Friends reunion trailer sees the cast reunite at Monica and Rachel's iconic apartment

The first official Friends reunion trailer is here, finally giving fans something they've waited almost 20 years to see: the original cast, in character, hanging out in Monica and Rachel's iconic New York City apartment.

To be completely clear, the Friends reunion isn't scripted, but the actors are clearly acting in character during a portion of the trailer where they're answering Friends trivia. There's also plenty of candid chat between the actors about their memories on the show, the impact the series had on their lives and careers, and what it's like gathering once more at the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

Friends: The Reunion will bring together all of the series' main original stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Naturally, the trailer is absolutely brimming with nostalgia. Several of the actors, including Aniston, Cox, and Perry, appear to be on the edge of tears at seeing everyone back on set for the first time since the finale aired in May of 2004. Elsewhere there's plenty of hugs, laughter, and of course, a selfie packing in the main cast. There's even some controversy, as Aniston and LeBlanc can't agree on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break (a hotly debated topic for fans of the show).

The one-off Friends Reunion special will begin streaming on HBO Max on May 27. Here's our guide to HBO Max subscriptions and free trials in case you aren't signed up.

