Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for free with this Disney Plus trial

Want to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for free? Good news - there is a way, and it's easy. The movie landed on streaming service Disney Plus today, which just so happens to feature a free seven day trial. That means you can watch the Star Wars finale and the rest of the saga without paying anything.

No, there isn't a catch. Although you do have to sign up first, you won't be charged at all so long as you cancel your membership before the seventh day is over. That means you can watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for free with no strings attached. You'll also be able to binge shows like The Mandalorian or catch up on previous instalments as well. While Solo isn't available on the US version of the service until July 9 2020, everything else is there; you can go from Episode 1 through Rogue One right to The Last Jedi. Meanwhile, those in the UK can watch the entire Star Wars movie series from start to finish; their version of Disney Plus does have Solo. There's plenty to watch beyond the films, too - it's possible to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online on Disney Plus, including the latest season.

Star Wars isn't the only reason to get involved, though. If you're in the US or Canada, you can stream all that as well as Onward right now (unfortunately for everyone else, it's only available there). In addition, US, Canadian, and Australian viewers can top things off with a viewing of Frozen 2. As for everyone else, they can get involved in 30 seasons of The Simpsons, Marvel movies, Pixar, and all the feel-good Disney you can stomach. That's plenty to keep you busy.

So, why are we getting a week of free Disney Plus in the first place? As a way of encouraging viewers to check out their new service, the House of Mouse is letting you sign up and watch free of charge for seven days.

The thing to keep in mind here is the fact that you have to sign up first before you get your free seven days. And if you don't cancel once those are over? You'll be charged for your first month ($6.99 / £5.99, depending on where in the world you are). As such, don't be fooled into thinking it's free forever. Just make the most of it while you can, and then cancel on the seventh day if it's not for you!

