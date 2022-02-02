Fortnite's next crossover is reportedly an Uncharted treasure hunt

A Fortnite Uncharted crossover event will reportedly kick off later this month, potentially to celebrate the debut of the long-awaited Uncharted movie .

That's according to the aptly named data miner and leaker Egyptian_Leaker , who shared the alleged description of an unreleased weekly challenge involving an "Uncharted Treasure Map." Another leaker, Hypex , shared what appears to be an image of the map in question, and as they point out, it's seemingly tied to a new challenge which will go live on Thursday, February 17, just a day before the release of the Uncharted film.

We've seen several films drum up further interest through Fortnite crossovers, and this wouldn't be the first Sony IP to come to Epic's universe – hello, Kratos from Fortnite – so while this Uncharted event is unconfirmed for now, these leaks definitely seem reasonable.

If this challenge is real, we're on board for an interdimensional Uncharted treasure hunt, especially if the rewards for finding a treasure chest in-game are as good as Hypex claims. Four legendary weapons, four healing items, an assortment of 270 materials, plus ammo and gold? That's grade-A plunder, right there.

Back in December, we got a new look at the Uncharted film in action , with Mark Wahlberg's Sully rocking the character's iconic mustache in a pirate heist. More recently, Uncharted star Tom Holland explained that a failed pitch for James Bond ended up shaping the Uncharted movie into what it is today.

