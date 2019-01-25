Fortnite Save the World's changing how loot boxes work so you can see what you're buying

As the debate over the legality and morality of loot boxes continues to escalate, more and more games are cleaning up their bags-o'-RNG. As Epic explained in a new blog post , Fortnite Save the World is the latest game to make its loot boxes more transparent - quite literally, at that. Starting in Fortnite update 7.30, you'll be able to see what's inside the game's premium V-Buck Llama loot boxes before you buy them. So in theory, nobody should ever be all that disappointed with a V-Buck Llama again.

In update 7.30, V-Buck Llamas - that's every Llama loot box available in the V-Buck store - will be swapped for X-Ray Llamas which let you preview their contents. As Epic said, if you're not interested in what a Llama has to offer, "simply wait until the daily store refresh and there will be a new selection." With that in mind, rather than a traditional loot box, X-Ray Llamas sound more like a daily deal - something you can buy with certainty whenever it piques your interest.

X-Ray Llamas will cost the same as their V-Buck Llama counterparts, Epic said, and any item can come from any tier of Llama. There's no limit on their rotation, either. "You can wait and find your favorite weapon in a 50 V-Buck Llama with no guessing," Epic said. X-Ray Llamas will also feature dupe prevention; their contents will be based on the items already in your collection, so you won't see any duplicate items.

"You will no longer be able to purchase multiple V-Buck Llamas at once when this feature launches," Epic said. "We are making this change so we can show you the rewards of each Llama one at a time, which gives you more choice in the Llamas you decide to open. Mini Llamas and event Llamas are still normal Llamas, not X-Ray Llamas. By keeping them as normal Llamas, you can still bulk open these with resources earned through gameplay."

To celebrate the new system, Fortnite Save the World players will receive five Llama Upgrade Tokens when update 7.3 is released. Individual items will still be available for purchase following the update.