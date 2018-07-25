What is Fortnite Playground Mode and when is it coming back?

Fortnite Playground Mode is back after some extended downtime, during which Epic tinkered with the mode adding some lovely new features for players to mess around with. The mode originally arrived in June, after a May tease, but immediately got pulled. However, it then launched properly around halfway through season 4, on July 2 to much applause. It then disappeared at the end of season 4, but don't worry folks it's back now and revamped for all new Fortnite fun.
What is Fortnite Playground Mode?
Officially called Fortnite Playground LTM, it's basically a Fortnite sandbox mode. You can roam freely around the map, you earn resources ridiculously quickly and there are llamas galore. Plus, all the treasure chests and ammo crates load in as they would in a match, so you can drop in and scope out the loot. It's a brilliant way to practice your skills, your building and generally get to know the Fortnite map.
Here's everything you need to know, straight from the official Fortnite patch notes from the original release:
- You'll load into the map with just you and up to three of your friends (in a squad)
- You can freely explore and loot anything without other players approaching
- All treasure chests and Ammo Boxes will spawn, meaning loot will be easy to find, and allows you to 'learn' the map's spawn locations in a safe setting
- A 10x resource gathering rate means you can build structures easier, and allow you to practice without the worry of other players
- 100 Llamas spawn on the map
- Friendly fire and instant respawns (unless killed by the storm) means you and your friends can play against each other, whether for fun or practice, in any of the map's locations
- Sessions last up to one hour, with the storm closing in at the 55 minute mark, and takes five minutes to close in
What's new for Fortnite Playground Mode in Season 5?
The Fortnite Playground mode for Fortnite season 5 is doing things a little differently, and the latest release brings with it a number of new changes. Check this out direct from Epic Games:
- Players can now switch teams in-game. Join the same team to work together creatively, join separate teams to practice fighting each other!
- Note: Voice chat will remain on across all teams, future iterations of the mode will offer more customization.
- Aim assist will work when using a gamepad against players on an opposing team.
- Matches will no longer end if one player leaves the server.
- Golf carts have been added and spawn 100% of the time.
- Ammo cans spawn 10x the amount of ammo.
- Removed grey vending machines, increased the chances of higher-tier machines spawning.
- Increased launch & bounce pads spawn likelihood.
- Lowered forced glider deploy height, so players can get back into the action more quickly.
- Increased max rocket ammo cap to 60.
- Increased rocket ammo drop rates.
- Added 100 Supply Drops.
- Chests now spawn 3 weapons and more ammo & consumables than normal.
- Floor loot now spawns 3 items.
- Increased Chug Jug and Slurp Juice spawn chances, decreased Bandages.
- Added Chug Jugs to floor loot.
- Respawn timer lowered from 10s to 3s.