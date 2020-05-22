Fortnite is screening an entire Christopher Nolan movie for free

Today, a new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet premiered in Fortnite, and later this Summer an entire movie from The Dark Knight director will play on the big screen in Fortnite's Party Royale mode.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley revealed the news at the end of the new Tenet trailer's first showing, later tweeting a tease for the "iconic" Nolan film coming to Fortnite.

Just announced during the Tenet trailer premiere - Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to @FortniteGame this summer for a full length free screening for fans! pic.twitter.com/ZzmqvhYlpWMay 22, 2020

The tweet from Keighley includes a grab from the new Tenet trailer, leaving little indication as to which of Nolan's films will be shown on the big screen in Fortnite. Though, the word "iconic" does imply it'll be one of the filmmaker's more influential works. The Dark Knight is probably the most obvious choice, but it could also be Inception, Memento, or possibly even Interstellar - it just depends on how loosely the word "iconic" is being used here. Basically, I wouldn't expect to see the 1997 short film, Doodlebug.

The announcement is confirmation that Nolan's partnership with Epic Games isn't a one-off affair, which is a bit of a peculiar pairing. Regardless, the new Tenet trailer is sure to please fans of Nolan's work, as it's crammed with the sort of logic-defying material we've come to expect from the director's movies. Tenet's release is still scheduled for July 17, and Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff recently committed to a theatrical premiere (via THR). But for obvious reasons, it's probably best to prepare for a potential last-minute change with regards to when and how Tenet releases.

