Fortnite is getting a big visual upgrade powered by GeForce RTX this month

Fortnite is about to get a suite of graphical improvements on PC, including ray-tracing for better lighting effects and an AI-powered image enhancer.

Epic Games dropped the news during Nvidia's reveal event for its new GeForce 3000 line of graphics cards. The new graphical features don't have a specific release date yet, but Epic and Nvidia are teasing that they will be added to the game this month.

The new GeForce RTX ray-tracing features coming to Fortnite break down into four specific categories: reflections, which make shiny surfaces like windows, glass, and other things more accurately reflect their surroundings instead of pre-baked images; ambient occlusion, which fills in objects with realistically subtle shadows where their surfaces meet; global illumination, which allows light to play more realistically across Fortnite's environment even as it changes mid-match; and shadows, which makes better shadows. I don't know how else to describe that one.

You'll be able to see all of these effects highlighted individually in a new RTX Treasure Run map which is coming to Fortnite Creative Mode. Fortnite is also receiving support for Nvidia DLSS, which uses a specially trained neural network running on GeForce RTX tensor cores to increase image quality without the typical tradeoff in performance, and the latency-decreasing Nvidia Reflex.

Even if you don't play Fortnite on PC, there's a good chance that these improvements to the game's visual technology will give it a head start in taking advantage of next-generation consoles too.