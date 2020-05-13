Fortnite is coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 at launch

Fortnite will be on Xbox Series X and PS5 at launch and by mid-2021 the battle royale will be migrated over to the brand-new Unreal Engine 5, Epic has revealed.

This is great news for fans of the battle royale, who have been waiting for confirmation regarding the game's status on next-gen consoles. What's even better is that Epic has confirmed there will be cross-play across current and next-gen platforms and cross progression. "We plan to support cross-progression across console generations and platforms so that your account, progression, and items carry over", the official announcement states.

Epic recently posted patch notes regarding Unreal Engine 4.25, stating that the engine had improved support for existing platforms, and added "first-class support" for "the next generation of gaming consoles." That implied that Fortnite would have support on next-gen consoles, but now we have confirmation. And with Epic just announcing Unreal Engine 5, we know that Fortnite will be migrated over to the updated engine by the middle of next year.

Fortnite fans will not only be happy to see the hugely popular battle royale is moving over to next-gen consoles, but that it will likely be getting some type of graphical upgrade when it migrates over to the new engine next year. As GamesRadar previously reported , the wild success of Travis Scott's Astronomical performance in Fortnite suggests the battle royale is shaking up both the video game and music industries for good. Fortnite on next-gen consoles, with Unreal Engine 5 powering it, could be the platform for even bigger, wilder musical performances and virtual hang-outs.

We don't have clear release dates for the Xbox Series X and the PS5, but we know they'll be here before the end of the year, so stay tuned for more details.