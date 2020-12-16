For Honor patch adds 60fps to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The latest For Honor patch adds 60fps on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For Honor players have already enjoyed 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1080p on Xbox Series S, and a handful of other graphical improvements from day one of the new consoles' launch. Those improvements include an increased level of detail, screen space reflection, and increased shadow resolution. But now, with For Honor patch 2.24.0, it's 60fps time. Considering For Honor is, at its core, a fighting game, doubling FPS is a big deal and will dramatically change gameplay. Expect buttery smooth framerates on next-gen consoles thanks to this latest patch - and if you still need to get your hands on a next-gen console, check out where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X.

The patch also includes a new hero Gryphon, a well-known veteran has returned, and he's wielding a bardiche. Gryphon is a support/healer character with good melee range, with special abilities that include mixing up chain finishers and team-healing support feats.

For Honor patch 2.24.0 also improves the Revenge User Interface to display more information, and removes the old Revenge Gauge in the bottom left screen as there was a duplicate of that gauge around players' emblems. These changes are meant to allow players to make better decisions during group fights, according to the developer's notes. The Revenge Gauge was "the first step" and now For Honor displays more granular information like indicating whether or not an attack will feed revenge, so you can adjust your actions accordingly.

For the complete For Honor 2.24.0 patch notes, head here .