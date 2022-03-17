Five most exciting games revealed during Microsoft's ID@Xbox showcase

The latest ID@Xbox showcase gave us a look at a line-up of upcoming indie games headed to Xbox. With some first-time reveals, exciting trailers, and interviews with some of the developers behind the games, there was certainly plenty to digest. As well as highlighting some of the upcoming releases that will launch on Game Pass day one, we even got to see T-Pain play Crusader Kings 3 and start a new religion (yes, really). The ID@Xbox showcases are always great for highlighting some notable new indies on the horizon, with the added bonus of hearing directly from the people who are bringing them to us this year. But as a lengthy showcase with several ad breaks in between, it can be a lot to keep track of or stay on top of. As such, we've put together our favorite highlights from the showcase, with some of the most exciting games shown.

The biggest highlights from the March 2022 ID@Xbox showcase

Immortality

(Image credit: Half Mermaid)

One of the most intriguing games highlighted during the showcase was Immortality, the upcoming FMV mystery horror from Her Story and Telling Lies creator, Sam Barlow. Described as an "interactive movie trilogy", Immortality will allow you to dig through found footage and video archives of the lost movies of Marissa Marcel. Having appeared in just three movies that "never made it out", these rare films haven't been seen or heard of since, and no one knows what happened to the film star, either. "So you're kind of investigating, watching these movies, putting together the stories of the movies themselves, but also digging into the behind the scenes and figuring out what actually happened to Marissa Marcel," says Barlow.

What's perhaps most exciting about Immortality is just how self-driven it will be, since, as Barlow explains, you're "utterly free to follow the story in any direction and follow your own curiosity." If you spot something in the footage that catches your attention, for example, you can try to dig a little deeper in that area and see where it leads you. Both Her Story and Telling Lies offered up some very engaging interactive experiences, and Immortality looks set to follow suit. After all, there's nothing quite like a good mystery, and I'm already itching to get to the bottom of it.

Immortality is currently set to launch in 2022 on Xbox Series X/S and PC (more platforms to be announced).

Flintlock: The Siege of the Dawn

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Flintlock: The Siege of the Dawn is an open-world action RPG coming in 2022 from Ashen developer A44. The announcement trailer gives us our first look at its unique setting, with its interesting blend of dark magics, pistols, and unusual creatures in a world where "guns and gods collide". A44 game director Derek Bradley says that the studio wants to explore the idea of taking a fantasy world that has dark magic, the undead, and other elements, and put it alongside a human society that has a "tech level where flintlock pistols and guns and all those kinds of things had just been invented."

Bradley compared the idea behind it as being akin to imagining how something like the Lord of the Rings would play out if people had invented gunpowder. "You know, where a wizard would be all-powerful because they could throw a fireball at you, well now you can shoot a cannon back. It's really interesting and there's a lot of fun stuff we can do with that in relation to those kinds of dark and terrible magics that also exist within the world."

As someone who wields flintlock weaponry, you'll be joined by a fox-like companion (with bird claws and monkey paws) who can use dark magic that you may or may not be able to pet (no exact confirmation on that just yet). With a more realistic style, Bradley also describes Flintlock: The Siege of the Dawn as a "big jump up" for A44 from Ashen: "For every single part of the game, from the art style right to character progression, all that kind of stuff, it's a massive, massive step up."

Flintlock: The Siege of the Dawn is set to launch in 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

WrestleQuest

(Image credit: Skybound Games)

Skybound Games and developer Mega Cat Studios announced WrestleQuest, an upcoming wrestling RPG that's set to take you "beyond the ring". Inspired by nostalgia "from the ground up", it features a pixelated art style and blends classic RPG combat with wrestling moves. From taking on the role of a rookie who aspires to be the world champion, you'll try to make your way through the pro wrestling world.

WrestleQuest draws inspiration from wrestling legends like Macho Man Randy Savage and Jake the Snake Roberts, and Mega Cat Studios founder James Deighan was even joined by hall of famers Jeff Jarret and Booker T for the reveal to tease their involvement with the game. The trio spoke at length about how the upcoming RPG will really dial into the storytelling of wrestling and offer up a sense of progression and immersion. It really does look like a love letter to all things wrestling through the lens of a classic, nostalgic RPG that will no doubt speak to fans of professional wrestling.

WrestleQuest is coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Cursed to Golf

(Image credit: Thunderful Publishing)

Ever thought that playing golf was its own kind of hell? Well, thanks to Cursed to Golf, you'll no longer have to merely imagine what it would be like to be stuck in a purgatory where you have to play golf for an eternity. In this roguelite golf-like adventure from developer Chuhai Labs, you won't be faced with your run-of-mill putting challenge. Instead, you'll have to overcome hazards, use powers to really make some tee-rific shots, and take on bosses. As game director Liam Edwards explained, Cursed to Golf is a game that "on a surface level pokes fun at the jokey, hellish nature that some people maybe think about golf", combined with the more challenging aspects of the roguelite genre.

Edwards describes it as "a fun, physics-based dungeon explorer" that features 18 different holes that are laid out like dungeons. You'll be outfitted with a deck of ace cards that gives you a variety of different power-ups to help you through. Should you fail, you'll return back to the beginning at hole one. It really does sound like an interesting mash-up that gives golf an exciting, otherworldly edge.

Cursed to Golf is coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Escape Academy

(Image credit: iam8bit)

Escape Academy from developer Coin Crew Games takes the escape room experience and turns it into a puzzle adventure that can be played solo or with a pal in online or local co-op. A few years ago, before the pandemic, Escape rooms were really having a moment and quickly became a popular outing that tested your wits and teamwork. As co-founder Wyatt Bushnell explained in a post over on Xbox's official website , Coin Crew Games actually started out by building IRL escape rooms and arcade games.

"When the pandemic hit, we were serendipitously between projects," says Bushnell. "Arcades are not pandemic proof, so we decided to pivot, and translate our out-of-home learnings into a digital game. The result is Escape Academy." With a host of different rooms, you take on the role of a student at the academy who's trying to become the ultimate escapist. At the school you of course solve puzzles, but you'll also get to meet the faculty there and "brew the perfect cup of tea" – sign me up for that last part.

Escape Academy is set to launch in 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

For more, be sure to check out our pick of some of the most exciting new indie games to look out for.