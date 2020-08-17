Indie gem Firewatch is getting a movie adaptation

2016 indie darling Firewatch is reportedly getting a movie adaptation.

According to a report from THR , the production is being headed by Snoot Entertainment, which produced Little Monsters, Blindspotting, Blair Witch, and numerous other movies. Other details as they relate to cast and crew are thin, but it sounds like the game's developer, Campo Santo, will be involved as a producing partner to Snoot Entertainment.

The critically acclaimed game first released in February 2016 on PC and PS4 and would later come to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Set in 1989 Wyoming, it tells the story of a fire ranger named Henry who's grappling with a family tragedy as he uncovers clues to mysteries happening around him. I'm being purposely vague about the plot in case you haven't played it, as our glowing Firewatch review calls it "a stunning example of interactive storytelling" and cautions that "the less you know about it going in, the more you'll enjoy it."

"This is the kind of game you simply have to play once. Like Journey . Yep, this is as good as Journey. Rougher, certainly, but just as shining an example of a game that does something different, does it superbly, and stays with you long after it's over. You'll never forget Firewatch," we wrote at the time of release.

The choice-based, narrative-driven adventure game seems like the perfect source material for a feature film, and it sounds like there could be early plans for even more Firewatch adaptations. "I’m delighted that [Firewatch co-director and co-designer] Sean and Jake are letting us ruin their perfect video game by turning it into a movie and/or TV show," said producer Keith Calder.