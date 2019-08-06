Popular

Fire Emblem: Three Houses likes and dislikes: How to become the most popular kid in school

The secret to making everyone like you in Fire Emblem? Just buy a lot of gifts

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Knowing all the Fire Emblem: Three Houses likes and dislikes is important. Underneath the Hogwarts fantasy, gritty grid combat, and epic story Fire Emblem: Three Houses is nothing more than a big ole popularity contest. Everything is about getting your soldiers to like you. Talk to them, give them gifts, fight alongside them in combat, and eat with them. You need their love. 

Unfortunately that love isn't the easy thing to come by. You'll need to memorize, or at least write down as you learn, everyone's interests, dislikes, and passions. Gifts are more effective if they're themed towards a characters interests and tea is much more enjoyable if you actually know the person you're sharing a drink with. 

I've been sinking nearly 100 hours into Three Houses wooing everyone from the big lug Raphael to the shut in Bernadetta. Here is a breakdown of everything I've learned as I've played through the most recent Fire Emblem.  

Golden Deer House

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Golden Deer House is more laid back than the other two im Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with less of a focus on the crazy past of leaders like Dimitri and Edelgard. Here is a breakdown of some of the likes and dislikes of Claude and his band of archers. 

CharacterLikesDislikesInterests
Claude Feasts, long rides, archery Leaving things to chance, being bound by common sense, reliance on gods Tactical scheming, planning feasts
Lorenz Tea, art, women, anything that's fitting nobility Coffee, injustice, bad smells, vulgarity Monitoring Claude, writing poetry
Raphael Pure protein, muscles, training, his baby sister Book learning, unfinished meals Bodybuilding, eating
Ignatz Art, the Goddess, the Four Saints, striking landscapes, faraway lands, peace and quiet, beautiful flowers People who don't appreciate art, stressful situations, lightning Painting, collecting art supplies
Lysithea Sweets, cute things, lilies Being treated like a kid, anything physically laborious, ghosts, bitter foodsMagic and tactics research, eating sweets
Marianne The Goddess, birds and other animals, reading, delicate flowers Herself, Crests, tidying up Praying, talking To animals
Hilda Fashion, chatting, persuasion, singing, dancing Effort, exhaustion, responsibility, extreme heat or cold Chatting, making accessories
Leonie Jeralt, military arts, competition, hunting, fishing, gardening Defeat, debt, poisonous creatures Saving money, bow maintenance

Black Eagle House

Black Eagle House likes and dislikes

(Image credit: NIntendo)

The Black Eagles are intense. If you choose this Fire Emblem: Three Houses house you'll follow along with Edelgard's intense life as the heir to the powerful empire. Here is a breakdown of some of the likes and dislikes of Hubert and the rest of Edelgard's crew. 

Character LikesDislikesInterests
Edelgard Talented individuals, nature, debating historical viewpoints and strategies Outdated values, Crests, chains, swimming, losing control Reading, solitary exploration
Hubert Irony, coffee, intelligence, useful people The Church Of Seiros, people who bother Edelgard, gambling, heights, nostalgia, laziness Protecting Edelgard, strategy and tactics, research
Ferdinand Horseback riding, tea, justice, being noble, heights Slothfulness, nobles who are not noble Being noble, collecting armor
LinhardtSleeping in, midday naps, reading, fishing, sweets, freedom Fighting, blood, weapons, duty, self-improvement, politics, ghosts Sleeping, Crest research
Caspar Fighting, training, vanquishing evil Liars, injustice, wasting time, the rainTraining, quick breakfasts
BernadettaReading, drawing, music, embroidery, unusual creatures, stuffed animals, solitudeSpeaking to people, imposing figures, overbearing fathers Knitting and embroidery, writing and illustrating novels
DorotheaSinging, acting, music, decorative ornaments and accessories, small animals Arrogant nobles, herself Singing
Petra Swimming in the ocean, sunshine, climbing trees, family, her homeland Mathematics, idleness, discimination Hunting and hide tanning, studying

Blue Lion House

Blue Lion House likes and dislikes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Blue Lions have two of my favorite units in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with Felix and Ingrid, one is a fantastic sword wielder and the other is an absolutely bombshell Pegasus knight. You can recruit both with the likes and dislikes breakdown below. 

Character LikesDislikes Interests
Dimitri Combat, high-quality weapons, training, going for long rides, laborious work Delicate work, fragile objects, scorching heat, selfish people Battle training, weapon maintenance
Ingrid Food samples, meat, looking after horses, tales of chivalry, virtuous knights The people of Duscur, extravagance, hunger Reading, eating
Dedue Flowers, gardening, needlework, arts and crafts Dimitri's enemies Housekeeping, cooking
Felix Fighting, high-quality weapons, spicy foods, hunting, meat Levity, sweets, chivalry, his father Sword practice, weapon maintenance
Ashe Sweets, tales of chivalry, travel journals, looking after children, violets Ghosts, enclosed spaces, violence, deception Reading, cooking
Sylvain Women, lively places, board games Unclean spaces, jealousy Fine Art, flirting
Mercedes Sweets, needlework, ghost stories, adorable things, painting, reading, fragrant flowers Spicy foods, exercise Praying, baking
Annette Cleaning, doing laundry, morning walks, getting dressed up Dark places, hard-to-reach places that need a good dusting, coffee Dancing, studying

Garag Mach Monastery

Garag Mach Monastery likes and dislikes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Students aren't the only ones you can recruit. Professors, knights, and other units like Seteh and Cyril are recruitable as well. Check out the likes and dislikes breakdown below to recruit Fire Emblem: Three Houses heavyweights like Gilbert and Catherine. 

Character LikesDislikes Interests
Manuela Dancing, drinking, singing Bullies, cleaning, tidying, bullies, hangoversd
Hanneman Crest study, clean rooms, handkerchiefs, food cooked by other peoplePolitics, cooking, corrupt nobles
Catherine Training, Lady Rhea, weapons
Seteth Fishing, Flayn, the Church of Seiros, diligence People hostile towards Flayn or people who are a threat to the Church of Seiros
Flayn Making friends, vibrant places, acquiring new knowledge, taking about love, forget-me-nots Lies, overprotection from Seth, sleeping too much
Alois Family, sweets, telling jokes, the knights, huge flowers Traveling by sea, spicy foods, ghosts
Shamir Throwing weapons, gambling, archery Centipedes, sweet talkers, spiders
Gilbert Embroidery, carving
Cyril Lady Rhea, working outdoors

