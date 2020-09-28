Final three volumes of Shaman King back on schedule, along with four spin-offs

After production issues stymied their release earlier this year, the full 35-volume run of Shaman King is back on the schedule - including the final three volumes previously unreleased in North America.

(Image credit: Hiroyuki Takei (Kodansha USA))

All 35 volumes of Shaman King will be made available on comiXology and Kindle beginning on October 6. They will be available for individual purchase, but also available on comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Prime.

"We appreciate all the patience and support we've received from our fans while we worked to create the best possible manga experience for Shaman King," said Kodansha USA publishing president/CEO Alvin Lu. "This is the release Hiroyuki Takei's shonen manga classic deserves, and it will be accompanied by the whole compendium of its sequels and prequels. A lot here to thrill fans both new and old!"

Kodansha will also be rolling out four Shaman King spinoffs to English-language readers for the first time. Here's what's coming, and when:

Shaman King Zero on October 13

Shaman King: Flowers on October 20

Shaman King: Red Crimson on October 27

Shaman King: Super Star on December 8

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hiroyuki Takei (Kodansha USA)) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Hiroyuki Takei (Kodansha USA)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Hiroyuki Takei (Kodansha USA)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Hiroyuki Takei (Kodansha USA))

Penguin Random House will be publishing print editions of these books beginning in February 2021.

"It's been over 10 years since I've completed Shaman King. But finally - at last - I can deliver the true ending to the story to the fans in America," says Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei. "It's a message from my heart, and I think it's a particularly important one in this day and age. I hope that it'll reach the hearts of many comrades."

