Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will release sooner than we expected

Square Enix's upcoming mobile Final Fantasy game, The First Soldier, is dropping even sooner than first expected: November 17.

ICYMI, pre-registration for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is already open for Android and iOS platforms (so head on over to the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store if you'd like to get in on the action as soon as possible). As we explained a couple of days back, thanks to the game description on the App Store, we thought we had our first indication of when Square Enix was planning on releasing the game – November 30 – so today's news should be doubly-exciting for fans eagerly awaiting The First Soldier's release.

"#FF7FS Official Release Date!" exclaimed Square Enix in yesterday's revealing tweet. "Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will officially be released globally on November 17 (Wed.)!

Pre-register now if you haven't yet!"

The tweet also teased that we should "stay tuned for more info" and - to celebrate hitting 770,000 pre-registrations – confirmed that "when the game is released everyone will get a Shinra Bike skin". Oh, and we also got to see the opening movie in all its glory, too – check it out below:

ICYMI, Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier takes place 30 years before the events of the main game, which means this time around we won't get to spend any time with fan-favorite characters like Cloud and Aerith. Instead, the focus is on Shinra holding battle royale-style games to seek candidates for a trial-by-fire recruitment drive to join elite force, the Soldier program.

You have until November 11 to pre-register on your preferred device and will need around 2GB of space on your device to install the game. Apple users will have to be using iOS 13.0 or later, and be rocking at least an iPhone 6s.