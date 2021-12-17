Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC mods are already a thing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC mods are already here... and putting Cloud back in a dress is proving very popular.

The PC port of Square Enix's impressive remake might've only just launched yesterday on December 16, but modders are already hard at work. So far, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake page on NexusMods has just under 20 mods to choose from, and all of them are purely cosmetic, focused on changing the outfits of Tifa and Cloud, for example.

In fact, changing Cloud's outfit is proving to be one of the more popular mods so far. The mods to change Cloud's standard outfit to that of the "Gorgeous Dress" and "Poor Dress" are two of the eye-catching mods available so far on the NexusMods page. Additionally, changing Tifa's standard battle dress to that of her "Purple Dress" and "China Dress," are two popular mods.

It's guaranteed that we'll see more Final Fantasy 7 Remake mods crop up over on the NexusMods database over the coming weeks, especially given the community's quick work so far. Over on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake subreddit, one post notifying users of new mods has players sounding off about what mods they want to see in the future. There's plenty of voices clamouring for more fights with the Hell House, for some godforsaken reason.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now on PC via the Epic Games Store, with the timed exclusivity deal for PlayStation consoles having run its course. Despite Square Enix previously saying that the Yuffie-centric Intermission DLC was exclusive to the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you'll find it bundled in with the remake on PC.

