Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two will start immediately after Intergrade ends

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two will pick up right where Intergrade ends.

Earlier today on May 7, Square Enix held a livestream to present information surrounding Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. During the livestream, as per the fan-translation just below, it was revealed that Yuffie and Sonon's story episode will bridge the gap between Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and whatever Square Enix decides to call part two of the remake series.

FF7R Part 2 News from Nomura:-Part 2 will begin immediately after FF7R Intergarde (note he doesn't say FF7R, he says Intergrade)-He wanted to talk a bit more about Part 2, but there were too many levels of approval he had to go through-Development is going smoothly pic.twitter.com/g8iVpApZ7EMay 7, 2021 See more

Specifically, the new InterMISSION episode, which stars Yuffie and Sonon in a brand new adventure in Midgar, is going to lead directly into Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two. It seems as though whatever hijinks the pair get up to during their new mission in the city of Midgar will have a major bearing over how part two of the remake opens and plays out.

You can see the brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade just below, which was debuted today during the Square Enix presentation. This trailer features brand new footage of InterMISSION, in which we can see Yuffie in a pretty dire state, and our two heroes facing off against Scarlett, who you might remember was one of the new Shinra antagonists introduced for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

After this new trailer had debuted during the livestream, co-directors Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase spoke very briefly about the ongoing remake series. While Nomura stated that he wanted to reveal new information about part two of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, he reluctantly said that there were simply too many barriers at Square Enix to getting permission to talk about the next part of the remake at any length.

However, Nomura did reveal that the next instalment is going to have a "different atmosphere" than part one. The former director also stated that development is going smoothly on part two of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and that we could look forward to Cloud walking around in a huge natural environment, alluding to our group of heroes making it out of Midgar and into the wider world of Gaia at the end of part one.

It's an exciting time to be a Final Fantasy 7 fan, that's for sure. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade set to deliver a brand new story experience next month on June 10, and the mobile battle royale spin-off The First Solder going into beta next month, telling the story of Shinra 30 years prior to the events of the main game, there's plenty to look forward to.

