Final Fantasy 7 Remake leaked box art image seemingly confirms 100GB file size

A leaked Final Fantasy 7 Remake image has surfaced which seemingly confirms its install size will be a mighty 100GB on PS4.

The image appears to show leaked Korean box art for the remake with the install size on the back. While this hasn't been officially confirmed, from what we've learned of the episodic remake so far, it wouldn't be so surprising.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be over 100GB pic.twitter.com/WNgBjpgGD7February 17, 2020

Set to release in an episodic format, the first part is set to just cover Midgar and the events that take place at the beginning of the original. During E3 2019, Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase spoke to Gamespot about the size and scope of the game, saying, "to do the whole story was going to be huge. And then when we actually did start planning out the plot for the first game, it hit us again that this is going to be a huge amount of content."

The first part has been described as a full size game in its own right, and will no doubt feature plenty of content and cutscenes that make this file size seem pretty credible. Kitase also said that the physical version of the game will be big enough to come on two Blu-Ray discs, although we don't know if this will be a similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, where one disc had install data, while the other is used for playing.



While the leaked cover art image doesn't necessarily confirm the file size for certain, it's probably safe to assume you'll need to reserve a sizable amount of space for Cloud and his Buster sword.

With more episodes set to follow in future, the game in its entirety looks set to be massive in scale, and if this supposed file size of the first part is anything to go by, we may need to make plenty of room on our hard-drives when we reunite with Cloud and the gang when it releases on April 10.

