Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be a PS5 exclusive until at least December 10

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be a PS5 exclusive for "at least six months."

Sony briefly outlined the exclusivity window of the upcoming enhanced edition of the game in its new trailer, which notes that Intergrade will be "available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format."

This might sound kind of confusing since Final Fantasy 7 Remake itself is currently only available on PlayStation platforms. However, the PS4 exclusivity on the base game technically expired last month, meaning Square Enix could bring it to other platforms any minute now. With Intergrade launching June 10, its timed exclusivity will run through "at least" December 10, 2021.

Square Enix has never actually revealed plans to bring Final Fantasy 7 Remake to other platforms, but it clearly didn't sign up for timed PlayStation exclusivity for no reason. Likewise, Sony and Square Enix presumably wouldn't have created two distinct exclusivity windows – one for the base game and now one for Intergrade – if the plan was to skip other platforms the first time around and eventually make Intergrade the cross-platform version.

It's possible that plans and timelines have shifted since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X , but we can reasonably assume that the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake will arrive on PC and/or Xbox in the months ahead. And even if these platforms only receive the original game for the time being, the graphics and performance of the PC version will likely rival Intergrade, and the Xbox version will undoubtedly be playable on Xbox Series X, meaning that it should run a whole lot better than the once-exclusive PS4 version.

Beyond graphical enhancements, Intergrade also packs in some new story content not seen in the base game. It will be a free upgrade to PS5 owners who already purchased the PS4 game, with the small caveat that physical copies can't be upgraded on the all-digital PS5.

Intergrade will launch alongside Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission, a $20 standalone expansion, which stars the fan-favorite Materia hunter Yuffie Kisaragi.