Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Intermission Yuffie information detailed

New details about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade have been shared by director Tetsuya Nomura.

In an interview with PlayStation Blog Nomura discussed details on the upcoming Intermission DLC, which revolves around Yuffie.

When discussing Yuffie's character in the original 1997 version of Final Fantasy 7, Nomura described her as "an energetic and straightforward character." However, as Intermission is going to be focused on her instead of having her as a side character, he said: "I believe we were also able to depict her sensitive side."

Nomura also highlighted that because Yuffie will be traveling with Sonon, her partner, "I believe that you will be able to get closer to Yuffie than usual."

In one of the clips in the interview, Yuffie and Sonon are shown working together during combat to perform a Synergized Windstorm attack, which follows the combat teased last month.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Intermission "follows the original" storyline. Nomura explained why he chose to make Yuffie the main character for this DLC: "Vincent is still in his slumber and Cid is on Shinra’s side, so Yuffie was the only one who would be able to move freely."

One clip shows Yuffie dealing a massive blow to a giant mech with her shuriken. When asked why Nomura chose to give Yuffie this weapon, he explained: "Out of all the weapons that the ninja job could wield in the Final Fantasy titles that released before Final Fantasy 7, the shuriken was especially powerful." The shuriken also acts as a boomerang allowing Yuffie to pull items from afar towards her.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched last year on PS4 and the free Intergrade update will enhance and expand the game on both PS4 and PS5 when it launches on June 10. Players can expect to see a performance mode hitting 60fps, a photo mode, and also 4K with HDR support.

While the Intergrade update is to be free for those that own Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the Yuffie Intermission episode will be sold separately and exclusive to PS5 and isn't included for pre-owned versions.

