Final Fantasy 7 Remake: "If you’re expecting endgame content, you won’t be disappointed"

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake won't let Red XIII be a regular member of your party, but it will give him a new spot in the story to shine.

An official Square Enix interview with FF7 Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase recognized disappointment from fans who wanted to play as Red XIII in the remake's new action-packed battle system. Though he won't be a full part of your team for this first part of the remake, Hamaguchi teased a special section of the game's climactic fight through Shinra headquarters that has been created especially for the genetically altered beast.

"I won’t reveal exactly what that entails, because I want people to enjoy it when they actually play the game, but I will say that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has added a new upper floor to the Shinra Building to present a climax that was not in the original," Hamaguchi explained.

"The key to navigating this floor lies in using Red XIII’s unique physical abilities to overcome environmental obstacles. Letting the player experience his heroics in this way is something that I’m confident will please the fans."

We've known for a while that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will only take place in Midgar . The developers are expanding both the city itself and the stories that thread through it, making a chapter that will be "comparable in size to other mainline Final Fantasy games" all on its own. That includes challenges to take on beyond the conclusion of the main narrative.

"I don’t want to say precisely what’s in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but if you’re expecting endgame content, you won’t be disappointed," Hamaguchi teased.