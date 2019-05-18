Final Fantasy 7 patch on Xbox One and Switch fixes the looping music bug

Square Enix recently announced the release of a patch for the port of Final Fantasy 7 on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, which will finally fix the music bug which would loop a short segment of overworld music over and over when you enter into a battle. The bug has been a bit of an annoyance in other Final Fantasy ports too, including the recent port of Final Fantasy 9 on the Switch earlier this year.

Today we've released patch 1.01 for #FinalFantasy VII on both #NintendoSwitch & #Xbox One. This fixes an issue that caused background music to restart after the end of each battle, and other minor bugs. pic.twitter.com/WkkDNnNhk0May 17, 2019

Bugs have been a general problem for the ports for several years now, with the PC and mobile versions encountering similar issues. The PC version was eventually patched out, but many were left disappointed when Final Fantasy 7 and 9 hit Xbox One, PS4, and eventually the Switch with the exact same problems. There’s no word on if or when we’ll see the same patch hit PS4, but hopefully it will follow suit.

Nothing gets in the way of a fun nostalgia trip quite like a few glitches here and there, so it’s nice to finally see it get a bit of a patch job to address some long-running issues. After all, with talk once again returning to the Final Fantasy 7 remake (which we'll be seeing more of in June), the classic titles make for a good distraction. It’d be great to see the other ports - particularly Final Fantasy 9 - get the same treatment across all platforms. But still, it’s a step in the right direction, and it’s good to see Square are working on it.

