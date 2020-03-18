FIFA 20 TOTW Moments Week 1: De Ligt, Walker, and Bale feature in this new promo

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments is the format replacing the usual Team of the Week, since the football season is on hiatus due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. But what does this mean? Starting today — Wednesday, March 18 — FIFA 20 TOTW Moments will be released weekly, much like the standard TOTW in FIFA 20 has been, and it'll continue to be used until the football season resumes. Here's everything you need to know about FIFA 20 TOTW Moments, including all of the players in the TOTW Moments week one.

What are FIFA 20 TOTW Moments?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Right now, there's essentially no professional football being played, at least when it comes to the leagues featured in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. This means that the usual FIFA 20 TOTW cannot be updated based on real life performances. As a result, EA has implemented FIFA 20 TOTW Moments.

These will act in the exact same manner as the FIFA 20 TOTW, but won't be based on current performances. Instead, a Team of the Week from a previous FIFA game will be used, including all the players in that Team of the Week that have existing cards in FIFA 20. If a player isn't in Ultimate Team this year, they simply won't be included.

It also means that these players will be at their current clubs. For example, Marko Arnautovic is included for one of his performances while at West Ham United during FIFA 18 (season 2017/18). He currently plays for Shanghai SIPG though, so his card reflects that.

Also, the upgraded card won't be identical to the one it's based off in terms of stats either. Instead, it will be upgraded as if it's a standard Team of the Week card, so while his upgrade in FIFA 18 was 87 rated, this one is only 86. So who's in FIFA 20 TOTW Moments week one?

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 1

Due to the suspension of play in leagues around the world, Team of the Week Moments will temporarily replace Team of the Week.Read the latest Pitch Notes to find out how TOTW Moments works and what other changes are being made: https://t.co/gekIknio04 pic.twitter.com/dlgpH9t3yFMarch 18, 2020

Starting XI:

GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) - 86

CB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - 87

CB: Joao Miranda (Jiangsu Suning) - 85

CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) - 88

LWB: David Alaba (Bayern Munich) - 86

CM: Andres Iniesta (Vissel Koba) - 85

CM: Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande) - 86

LM: Ricardo Quaresma (Kasimpasa SK) - 84

CAM: James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) - 86

CF: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - 86

LW: Marko Arnautovic (Shangahi SIPG) - 86

Substitutes:

LWB: Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) - 82

CM: Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) - 84

CAM: Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) - 82

ST: Bradley Wright-Phillips (Los Angeles FC) - 81

RW: Miguel Layun (Monterrey) - 81

Reserves:

GK: Yasser Al-Mosailem (Al-Ahli) - 76

LWB: Bryan Oviedo (FC Copenhagen) - 77

ST: Ola Kamara (FC Dallas) - 81

ST: Marc McNulty (Hibernian) - 76