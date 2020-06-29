Ferris Bueller's Day Off cast reunite with Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and more

Life moves pretty fast – and the cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off are proof of that. Somehow, it's been 34 years since the famous film about a trio of teenagers bunking off school reached cinemas, and the cast have come back together over Zoom for the final part in Josh Gad's ongoing reunited apart series.

Matthew Broderick (Ferris) leads the returning cast, with costars Alan Ruck (Cameron), Mia Sara (Sloane), Jennifer Grey (Jeanie), Cindy Pickett (Katie), and Lyman Ward (Tom) all appearing during the stream. Kenny Ortega, who choreographed the iconic Chicago parade, also appears.

For the most part, the cast retells of their time on set and do a few famous line-readings, sure to bring laughs to anyone who grew up with the movie. Ben Stein – who previously wrote speeches for presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford – also turns up to discuss playing Bueller's economics teacher, revealing that much of that infamously boring lesson was ad-libbed.

Towards the end, there's a trivia round, with special guest *spoilers* Jake Gyllenhaal coming into the Zoom chat and joking about how he could play Bueller's son in the hypothetical sequel. Watch the entire thing above.

Gad has brought together some truly astounding movie casts over the course of lockdown. They have included the Lord of the Rings and Back to the Future casts, both of which have led to wonderful stories from the two sets being shared.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to numerous movies getting their release dates pushed back. Get a full rundown here.